Finally The Rock has come back…to Topps Chrome WWE Cards!
On the day after WWE’s successful Raw debut on Netflix Topps social media made a big announcement of their own regarding Dwayne the Rock Johnson that had WWE collectors and fans excited. Topps announced that The Rock would have autographs in the upcoming Topps Chrome WWE product. According to Topps this is the first officially licensed autograph of The Rock to be released in a WWE trading card set since 1998. (The Rock does have non licensed autograph cards in Leaf products.)
The image of the card mirrors other previews that Topps has released since announcing the return of WWE Chrome. This particular card imager eleased is an orange parallel number to twenty five so hopefully they’ll be similar lower or higher numbered parallels included in the product. The card also has the WWE legends logo in the bottom right corner as well. I expect we'll see other legends with autographed Topps Chrome cards and hopefully get more announcements regarding them in the future.
If I had one critique of the card it would be the inscription. I was a big fan of The Rock during the attitude era and beyond but I don’t remember him ever saying “Smell it?” I’m guessing it’s a shorter version of his catch phrase “Do you smell what The Rock is cookin?” I would have gone with an inscription like “People’s Champ,” instead of something that sounds like a euphemism. Regardless I’m sure fans of the Rock will be chasing this card once Topps Chrome WWE is released.