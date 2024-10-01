2024 Topps Allen & Ginter's Autograph Checklist Highlighted by Usain Bolt and Boy Meets World Cast
Topps has 2024 Allen & Ginter up for pre-order today. They also released the checklist, including the all-important autograph signers list, and it is a doozy highlighted by Usain Bolt, the Boy Meets World cast, and Jeff Probst. The quirky set is one of the more anticipated sets each year for its fans, and it looks like it will not disappoint with a strong autograph checklist.
The baseball signers on the checklist are fine, but collectors care more about the non-baseball stars when it comes to Ginter autographs. Usain Bolt is still the fastest man ever and is still the biggest name in track and field despite being retired. Until now, he’s only had a couple of S.I. for Kids cards and certainly no autos to choose from. While a bit belated, it’ll be great to have Bolt cards to chase.
Boy Meets World thrust its way back into the zeitgeist during the pandemic and Will Freidle, Rider Strong, and Danielle Fishel all have autos this year. It’s disappointing not to have Ben Savage but he seldom signs and it’s likely Topps focused on the trio as they have a popular podcast together.
Jeff Probst is the long-time host of Survivor (Season 47 airing now) and is also highly underrepresented in cardboard form appearing only in the background of an Upper Deck Survivor TCG. It’s not the first time Ginter has gone to the Survivor well having featured winner Bob Crowley, but getting Probst to sign is fairly momentous and his auto should be coveted by the Survivor community.
Other fun signers include a host of musicians like Jason Aldean, Quavo, The Kid Laroi, and Travis Scott. Ginter’s obsession with the punk rock scene is on display again with autos from The Bouncing Souls and Thrice including quad autos of the bands.
Toss in John Daly, Miki Sudo, and a long list of other fan favorites and 2024 Allen & Ginter’s autograph checklist proves it was worth the wait.