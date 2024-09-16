24-Hour Turnaround Times Targeted with CGC Cards On-site at Fanatics Collect
Do you want to get your cards graded in just 24 hours?
Well, CGC Cards and Fanatics Collect are taking grading to super speeds for card fans.
Starting today, CGC Cards has full-service, on-site grading and authenticating at Fanatics Collect’s facility in Oregon. That’s right, graders will be working at Fanatics Collect.
The service offers what seems to be the quickest connection between a marketplace and a grading company, allowing cards to be brought to market faster than ever.
The grading is just $9 per card, regardless of value.
Also, CGC Cards and Fanatics Collect are offering an authentication-only service starting at $3.
How does the service work?
Send your sports cards, TCG, non-sports cards and everything in between to Fanatics Collect.
CGC cards will grade the cards on-site with a targeted turnaround time of 24 hours.
The cards will appear in your Vault, where you can then decide what to do with them, such as putting them in a Weekly or Premier Auction, the Buy It Now marketplace, or vaulting.
Authentication-Only
Sometimes, collectors may not want a fall grade, but what to know is that a card is authentic for peace of mind.
Authentication-Only is a new service offered by CGC Cards for Fanatics Collect customers. This service starts at $3 per card sold on Fanatics Collect or $6 per card vaulted.
These services offer several different options for those looking to sell cards through the Fanatics Collect marketplace. They also make it a collector-friendly experience with fast turnaround times and affordable pricing.