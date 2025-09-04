PSA to offer cash at grade reveals
PSA is making it a smooth transition to turn your graded cards into cash. The top grading company in the industry has created a new program, called PSA Offers, which gives customers the option of immediately selling your graded cards to the company.
According to the PSA Offers page on PSA's site, there are three simple steps. First is actually sending the cards in to get graded. Second, offers are made to the customer, with data to back up the amount of the offer, at the time of grade reveal. And the third and final simplistic step is to accept the offer. According to the steps laid out, funds are distributed with no additional fees.
RELATED: Looking back at Boomer Esiason on the 1989 SI cover and his rookie cards
The program also extends to any card currently housed in their vault.
The page explains a little about why they are offering this program. According to the page, the program offers card shops and other partners the ability to refill inventory directly from the grading company. "Through PSA Offers, cards are allocated to fill their specific inventory requests and find new collections to call home," according to PSA.
Not every card graded will receive an offer. While it doesn't go into great detail, the page explains in the question and answer section that offers are based on requests from participating PSA partners. While those with eligible cards and get offers will have 24 hours to accept, but the offer can be pulled without notice, so PSA suggests checking your account regularly. If not action is taken, the order will proceed like normal.
This is just another example of PSA extending their reach in the hobby. Expanding their vault, partnering with Game Stop for grading, and selling on eBay, PSA continues to grow themselves and is taking the hobby with.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz