PSA to offer cash at grade reveals

PSA is making it a smooth transition to turn your graded cards into cash. The top grading company in the industry has created a new program, called PSA Offers, which gives customers the option of immediately selling your graded cards to the company.

According to the PSA Offers page on PSA's site, there are three simple steps. First is actually sending the cards in to get graded. Second, offers are made to the customer, with data to back up the amount of the offer, at the time of grade reveal. And the third and final simplistic step is to accept the offer. According to the steps laid out, funds are distributed with no additional fees.

A stock image from the PSA Offers page on the PSA site shows what an offer could look like, giving the customer the option of selling the card to PSA with no additional fees. | PSA | www.psacard.com/info/psa-offers

The program also extends to any card currently housed in their vault.

The page explains a little about why they are offering this program. According to the page, the program offers card shops and other partners the ability to refill inventory directly from the grading company. "Through PSA Offers, cards are allocated to fill their specific inventory requests and find new collections to call home," according to PSA.

Get offers, with not fees, right when you're grades pop with PSA. | PSA | psacard.com/home

Not every card graded will receive an offer. While it doesn't go into great detail, the page explains in the question and answer section that offers are based on requests from participating PSA partners. While those with eligible cards and get offers will have 24 hours to accept, but the offer can be pulled without notice, so PSA suggests checking your account regularly. If not action is taken, the order will proceed like normal.

This is just another example of PSA extending their reach in the hobby. Expanding their vault, partnering with Game Stop for grading, and selling on eBay, PSA continues to grow themselves and is taking the hobby with.

