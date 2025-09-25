PSA increasing prices, and estimated turnaround times

Due to an overwhelming demand, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) will be increasing their prices and turnaround times for a majority of their grading service levels. The announcement comes as speculation among collectors and hobby commentators grew over the past week. The announcement was made through their Instagram account.

Price increase and turnaround times are on the horizon at PSA. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4nzduat3

The changes start, according to PSA's webpage detailing the changes, after Thursday, September 24. It looks like for their standard services, they've added five days to their turnaround times, no matter the level. But the price increases change depending on the level selected. Value Bulk will increase by $2, going from $19.99 to $21.99. Value will increase by $3 and go from $24.99 to $27.99. And the biggest jump comes on Value Plus, where it will go up $5, from $39.99 to $44.99.

PSA Graded Cards | PSA.com

For the dual service you can expect the same kind of price and estimated turnaround time increase. Five days of turnaround times and then more of an increase the higher the service level you select.

The page does not mention any changes to their Value Max service level or anything above, that includes Express, Super Express, and Walk-Through.

The increase in price and estimated turnaround times for comic book and magazine grading has also been effected by the change. | PSA | https://tinyrul.com/4nzduat3

The change in price and days have extended beyond trading cards. According to their site, the increase will also effect comic book and magazine grading. The turnaround time increase staggers. With modern and vintage you can expect an added 15 days to the turnaround times, while selecting the higher services of Modern Plus and Vintage Plus, the turnaround time increase is only three days and five days, respectively. The site did not mention a price change.

Gunnar Henderson | PSA.com

PSA, according to their site, also said that they are working on expanding their staff and working to get more graders. As more news comes out PSA said they will continue to update their page on pricing and turnaround times as changes are implemented.

