PSA increasing prices, and estimated turnaround times
Due to an overwhelming demand, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) will be increasing their prices and turnaround times for a majority of their grading service levels. The announcement comes as speculation among collectors and hobby commentators grew over the past week. The announcement was made through their Instagram account.
The changes start, according to PSA's webpage detailing the changes, after Thursday, September 24. It looks like for their standard services, they've added five days to their turnaround times, no matter the level. But the price increases change depending on the level selected. Value Bulk will increase by $2, going from $19.99 to $21.99. Value will increase by $3 and go from $24.99 to $27.99. And the biggest jump comes on Value Plus, where it will go up $5, from $39.99 to $44.99.
For the dual service you can expect the same kind of price and estimated turnaround time increase. Five days of turnaround times and then more of an increase the higher the service level you select.
The page does not mention any changes to their Value Max service level or anything above, that includes Express, Super Express, and Walk-Through.
The change in price and days have extended beyond trading cards. According to their site, the increase will also effect comic book and magazine grading. The turnaround time increase staggers. With modern and vintage you can expect an added 15 days to the turnaround times, while selecting the higher services of Modern Plus and Vintage Plus, the turnaround time increase is only three days and five days, respectively. The site did not mention a price change.
PSA, according to their site, also said that they are working on expanding their staff and working to get more graders. As more news comes out PSA said they will continue to update their page on pricing and turnaround times as changes are implemented.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz