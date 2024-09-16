5 Awesome Alex Morgan Soccer Cards To Add To Your Collection
From the moment Alex Morgan burst onto the women’s soccer scene as a freshman at the the University of California, she has been a role model for female athletes. The two-time Women's World Cup champion and three time Olympian has been a staple for collectors of women’s professional soccer cards.
1. 2020 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions ’03 Exquisite Alex Morgan Patch Auto /99
If you want to go big, then this is the card for you! The 2020 Alex Morgan UD Goodwin Champions autographed jersey card set a record high price of $8,650 when it sold in August of 2022. Since then, the card has come down a bit and can likely be found for $1,000-$3,000 depending on condition.
2. 2011 SP Game Used Edition Authentic Newcomers /499
Morgan’s first cards were released in 2011 and there are several options to choose from. The 2011 SP Game Used is one of the most popular. It comes from the highly collected SP Game Used brand and is limited to 499 copies.
3. 2011 Panini FIFA Women’s World Cup Sticker #196
Another of Morgan’s most popular cards from 2011 isn’t actually a card. Panini World Cup soccer stickers are highly collected worldwide and this one is no exception. You can find a copy online for about $40-$100 depending on condition.
4. 2022 Parkside NWSL - Year One #YO2
The National Women’s Soccer League launched in 2013 and in 2022 Parkside Cards released a “Year One” insert set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the league. Each card is limited to 1,500 copies and Morgan’s card features a picture of her playing for the Portland Thorns.
5. 2022 Parkside Paramount NWSL - 10 Seasons Coin
Parkside also created a set of NWSL cards with embedded commemorative coins honoring the 10 years of NWSL soccer. Alex Morgan is pictured in her 2017 Orlando Pride jersey.