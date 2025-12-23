Neymar Undergoes Surgery, Makes Massive Brazil 2026 World Cup Promise
Neymar underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out of action for a month before returning to the pitch on a mission to be part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster.
The Brazilian star suffered a meniscus injury back in November but opted to play hurt the final five games of the season as Santos were deep in the relegation fight. Neymar stole the show with five goals and one assist, helping his boyhood club end the season on an unbeaten run to avoid relegation.
It appears only a matter of time before Neymar extends his contract with Santos, but he first went under the knife to fix the nagging knee issue, posting a picture from his hospital bed on social media following the procedure.
“Neymar underwent surgery on the morning of Monday, Dec. 22,” the club said in a statement. “Arthroscopic surgery was performed to treat a strained meniscus. The surgery was successful and the athlete is doing well.
“Neymar Jr. will get medically discharged this afternoon and begin his rehabilitation process. Get well soon, prince of the town!”
Brazil’s all-time leading scorer announced he would have the surgery following Santos’s last game of the season. Neymar also reaffirmed his mission to feature in the 2026 World Cup and recently, he doubled-down on that goal with an incredibly bold promise.
Neymar Vows to Deliver Brazil’s Sixth World Cup Title
Just days before his surgery, Neymar made an appearance on stage at Tardezinha, a music festival in Brazil. The former Barcelona star got on the microphone to make an enormous statement to Brazilian fans without any sign of hesitation.
“I wanted to tell you we are going to do the impossible to bring the sixth [World Cup] title to Brazil,” Neymar said. “The possible and the impossible. In July you can hold me accountable. [Carlo] Ancelotti, help us!”
Neymar wasn’t done, though, finishing his appearance with one final promise: “If we [Brazil] make the final, I promise to score a goal.”
It’s a massive statement of intent from Neymar, especially considering he hasn’t featured once for Brazil since Carlo Ancelotti arrived as manager in June. Still, the Italian has kept the door open for Neymar’s return to the Seleção.
With the 2026 World Cup less than seven months away, Neymar must return to fitness and find his form quickly if he wants to even have a chance of delivering on his vow.