5 Must-Have Oakland A's Collectables
The Oakland Athletics, like the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball, are closing out the regular season.
Unlike the other ballclubs, however, the A's will be leaving the Oakland Coliseum and temporarily move to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., through to the 2027 season, prior to a permanent move to Las Vegas.
The relocation marks the first move by an MLB team since the Montreal Expos to Washington, D.C., becoming the Washington Nationals in 2005.
The A's are a storied team. Winners of nine World Series titles, the team has featured some amazing players and given fans many exciting moments.
As A's fans prepare to mourn the moving of their beloved team, here are five collectables worth buying as a tribute to the A's:
1969 Topps Reggie Jackson rookie card
The card, featuring a young Reggie Jackson, is set against a blue background on his 1969 Topps rookie card. Not a card that's hard to find, it remains one that A's fans -- and baseball fans in general -- should have in their collection.
While Jackson earned the title “Mr. October” after Game 6 of the 1977 World Series when he had a three-homer night capping off the New York Yankees series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nonetheless, even A's fans can delight that one of the best hitters in the game got his start in Oakland.
1980 Topps Ricky Henderson rookie card
Another A's great who years later became a member of the Yankees is Ricky Henderson. His Topps card, featuring Henderson ready to swing at a ball, is one of the best-looking baseball cards from the '80s.
Henderson had four stints with the A's (from 1979 to 1984), a second one (from 1989 to 1993), and again (in 1994 and '95) and finally (in 1998). Henderson is most-famous for stealing bases. He holds the MLB career stolen base record with 1,406. He is the only player to have reached the 1,000 stolen bases milestone.
World Series ticket collection
These four replica stubs -- from the 1972, '73. '74 and '89 World Series -- is a reminder of just how competitive and winning the A's were as a franchise throughout the 1970s and '80s.
Original stubs from the World Series sell for much more, but are also a great collectable for any baseball fan. The team also put out "Final Series" tickets as the team prepares to say goodbye to Oakland.
1972 World Series program
It was a matchup of two soon-to-be dynasties that created one of the most exciting World Series in history. On Oct. 22, 1972, the Oakland Athletics eked out a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 7 and captured the first of their three consecutive World Series titles in the early 1970s.
A framed program from this series remains a collectable for the ages.
Rollie Fingers "HOF 92" autographed ball
Known for his iconic handlebar mustache and for being one of the game's best hurlers, Rollie Fingers is another iconic A's player.
You can add an autographed ball for your shelf of this amazing Hall of Famer as a tribute to this once-great franchise.