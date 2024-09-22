Aaron Judge Baseball Cards: 5 Cards to Collect to Celebrate 55
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 55th home run of the season on Sunday. The outfielder leads the league again in home runs and is one of the most collectible players on the market.
It’s not too late to grab some of his cards either.
Here are five Aaron Judge cards to celebrate 55 to add to your collection:
2016 Topps Now #356
Judge made his Yankees debut in 2016. He and rookie teammate Tyler Austin, who was also making his debut, hit home runs in their first at-bats. They shared a Topps Now the next day with their feat.
Judge also got a solo card commemorating his first home run. Ungraded cards that celebrate his first career home run can be had for under $100, but expect to pay more for graded copies.
2017 Topps Heritage 1968 Topps Game #10
This Topps insert features Judge on a remake of the 1968 Topps Game set and, naturally, he’s on a Home Run card. Ungraded cards sell for under $200. While not cheap, it is a fun and distinct card to add to your collection.
2017 Donruss Optic The Rookies #TR-8
If you don’t mind not having a Yankees logo on the card, Donruss Optic is a good place to grab a Judge rookie-year card. While Donruss The Rookies has several parallels, you can find low-numbered parallels for under $100 even as low as $20.
2017 Topps Archives #62
Topps Archives features an Aaron Judge Rookie Card that also evokes nostalgia. The card showcases Judge on the 1960 Topps design, which features a smaller black-and-white image of Judge batting with a full-color posed shot.
Ungraded cards sell for around $50 while high-grade copies start creeping toward $100.
2018 Topps Tribute Autograph #TA-AJ
Judge’s autographs are a bit pricey, but the 2018 Topps Tribute Autograph may be attainable if you’re looking to add his signature to your collection. Tribute has different parallel levels and some of the higher numbered cards can be had for around $300 — and for Judge that feels like a bargain.