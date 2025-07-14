AL MVP Odds at 2025 All-Star Break (Aaron Judge's Historic Year Remains Uncontested)
Another year, another Aaron Judge campaign as the face of the American League. He remains the dominant force atop the AL MVP field at hefty odds of -1500.
His .355 batting average leads the league, anchored by 35 home runs and a dazzling 1.195 OPS. Judge has also drawn an MLB-high 24 intentional walks, which is just a testament to the fear he instills in pitchers. His consistency month-to-month (over .360 in April and May, dipping only slightly in June before rebounding in July) speaks to what is simply a historically elite season that I can’t see being challenged.
Behind him is Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh (+700), who has exploded this season, rewriting the franchise record with 38 home runs before the All-Star break — surpassing Ken Griffey Jr.’s previous mark and coming close to Barry Bond’s all-time record (39). Raleigh is on pace for a staggering 66-home-run season and is second in the AL in WAR (4.9) thanks to his .376 OBP and .634 slugging. It’s been a fun story considering catchers rarely deliver at this level, but Raleigh delivers both the power and positional value.
At a distant +9000 sits Tarik Skubal, whose emergence as a Cy Young frontrunner is now bleeding into MVP consideration — a rare feat for a pitcher. Despite his lack of everyday at-bats, Skubal’s dominance on the mound — leading MLB in FIP (2.02), WHIP (0.82), K/9 (11.4), and sporting a 2.23 ERA—puts him in rarefied air . Not only has he posted elite peripherals, but Tigers’ success (best record in the AL) gives him the team value comp to at least join the MVP conversation.
Among the dark horses, Bobby Witt Jr. (+12000) remains a name to watch thanks to his bold bat and defensive value, though not yet as impactful as Judge or Raleigh and isn’t starting at shortstop in the All-Star Game.
Jose Ramírez (+12000) could surge if he produces another powerhouse month considering how disappointing Cleveland’s offense has been otherwise.
And Jeremy Pena (+12000) has quietly been productive in Houston, flashing wins and WAR without much fanfare, but these guys are all pipe dreams at this stature.
2025 American League MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge: -1500
- Cal Raleigh: +700
- Tarik Skubal: +9000
- Riley Greene: +12000
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +12000
- Jose Ramirez: +12000
- Jeremy Pena: +12000
- Junior Caminero: +15000
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +20000
- Corey Seager: +20000
- Gunnar Henderson: +25000
- Julio Rodriguez: +25000
- Mike Trout: +25000
- Jacob Wilson: +25000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.