Give me a break... literally.
By John McTaggart
I’m old.
As a result of this chronological fact, I’m a bit set in my ways with things, including how the hobby should function.
Over the years, this mindset has served me well, for the most part. I’ve kept a pretty level head through all the hobby ups-and-downs. I’m able to sniff out a con-man from a mile away because I’ve seen and heard about every line of BS in the business over the years. And, I understand that this business is not a sprint, it’s a very long marathon.
That said, breaking, up until a couple years ago, was everything I thought was wrong with the industry.
And truth-be-told, there are a slew of legitimate drawbacks to it, but we will save these concerns for another column.
For now, let it be known that I have come to truly embrace them, and the people in this segment of the hobby. In fact, I actually enjoy doing it myself.
It’s, above all else, suppose to be entertainment. Whether you hit a card or not, good breakers engage you and entertain you, no different than any other good performer does.
I look at this way — have you ever been to an event where everyone sits at a table or in a row if seats and someone says, “some of you have a prize taped under your chair…. Go ahead and check now.”
So you reach under the chair with great anticipation, hopeful your seat contains the prize. If it does — awesome! If it doesn’t, which is the case most of the time, you’re still going to have a go time at the event regardless.
Breaking is a lot like that to me — maybe there will be a proverbial prize under my chair and I’ll hit a card, but most likely I wont. However, I’m still going to have a great time.
I am curious at to what al of you think about breaking in the industry?