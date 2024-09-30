Collectibles On SI

Give me a break... literally.

John McTaggart

Breaking was a tough sell for me until I began to see the entertainment value of it all
By John McTaggart

I’m old. 

As a result of this chronological fact, I’m a bit set in my ways with things, including how the hobby should function. 

Over the years, this mindset has served me well, for the most part. I’ve kept a pretty level head through all the hobby ups-and-downs. I’m able to sniff out a con-man from a mile away because I’ve seen and heard about every line of BS in the business over the years. And, I understand that this business is not a sprint, it’s a very long marathon. 

That said, breaking, up until a couple years ago, was everything I thought was wrong with the industry. 

And truth-be-told, there are a slew of legitimate drawbacks to it, but we will save these concerns for another column.

For now, let it be known that I have come to truly embrace them, and the people in this segment of the hobby. In fact, I actually enjoy doing it myself. 

It’s, above all else, suppose to be entertainment. Whether you hit a card or not, good breakers engage you and entertain you, no different than any other good performer does.

I look at this way — have you ever been to an event where everyone sits at a table or in a row if seats and someone says, “some of you have a prize taped under your chair…. Go ahead and check now.”

So you reach under the chair with great anticipation, hopeful your seat contains the prize. If it does — awesome! If it doesn’t, which is the case most of the time, you’re still going to have a go time at the event regardless. 

Breaking is a lot like that to me — maybe there will be a proverbial prize under my chair and I’ll hit a card, but most likely I wont. However, I’m still going to have a great time. 

I am curious at to what al of you think about breaking in the industry? 

John McTaggert
JOHN MCTAGGART

John McTaggart has been in the trading card industry officially since 1986 (unofficially since 1979 when he opened his first pack of Topps baseball cards) when he and his younger brother started setting up at local card shows. Since then, his passion and love for the hobby, and the business-side of the hobby, in particular, has not wained one bit. John is an award-winning sports columnist, writer and photojournalist based in Detroit, Michigan. He currently is an executive editor for a big media outlet and the proud owner of The Detroit Trading Card Company LLC. He shares his home with a wife, four adorable dachshunds, two goldfish, his beloved golf clubs, and about a million sports cards (for real) on shelves in his basement. You can contact John at info@detroittradingcardco.com

