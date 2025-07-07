The Top 3 Most Iconic Cards of an Unforgettable 2013
Continuing on with the “Iconic 2010’s”, we dive into the pivotal year of 2013, where collectors continue to see strides made in the hobby to improve card design and value young, talented rookies. 2013 provided some of the most coveted rookies in the past decade, while also producing short-prints and parallels that have continued to be hobby favorites today. Furthermore, one of these super-short-prints has become one of the most sought after and favorite inserts in the whole hobby. To determine the top three most iconic cards of 2013, there were guidelines that were followed:
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
- Resale value: Did this card sell for an amount unusual for this time?
#3. Christian Yelich 2013 Topps Chrome Update
Christian Yelich entered the MLB in 2013 as one of the Miami Marlins top prospects, and consequently, his rookie update card became one of the most iconic from 2013. His smooth left handed swing and approach to the plate allowed him to separate himself from others in a rebuilding Marlins lineup. This card would specifically gain traction in 2018 when he would have his breakout season for the Milwaukee Brewers and win the National League MVP (for baseball fans, this was the same year he nearly won the Triple Crown). Since then, this card has cooled off as Yelich has neared the end of his career. In raw form, this card sells for around $5-$10, and PSA 10’s sell for about $45-$50.
#2. Giannis Antetokounmpo 2013 Prizm Rookie
Anyone who follows the sports card hobby has more than likely seen this iconic Giannis rookie Prizm card at one point. Giannis came into the league and instantly became a fan favorite because he was and is exactly what his nickname states…a “Greek Freak”. At a time where Prizm cards were just gaining traction, Giannis helped to cement the importance of them and become one of the most sought after rookies. Silver, green, and gold parallels became some of the most desired to obtain, however, this is one example where the base has still maintained popularity and value. In raw form, the base last sold on July 2nd for $178, and the last PSA 10 sold two days ago (July 5th) for $425. This card has not only become a staple for Prizm cards, but for all cards in the past decade.
#1. 2013 LeBron James Innovation Kaboom!
The 2013 LeBron James Innovation Kaboom card holds a special place in the history of the hobby. Some collectors would say this card is not only iconic for 2013, but in the history of the hobby. This card is not only a standout insert of King James, but it is the debut of Panini’s Kaboom cards that have surged to the top of the hobby. While they look different today, the debut set had a comic book-esque image that portrayed the athlete in front of an exploding, vibrant background. Other notable athletes from this set include, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and most famously, Kobe Bryant. Through the years, this LeBron Kaboom card has continued to be one of the most iconic and demand a strong price. In raw form, this card last sold in November of 2024 for $3,300, and a PSA 10 last sold for $20,000 in May of this year. While some iconic cards have decreased in value over the past 10 years, this LeBron card has boomed and proven why it is one of the kings of the hobby.