Jurassic World Rebirth Unleashes It All In The Collectible World
The dinosaurs are back—and so is the buzz. Jurassic World: Rebirth, stomping into theaters this week, marks the seventh film in the franchise and a bold return to the series' high-stakes, island-survival roots. With Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla) directing and David Koepp (writer of the original Jurassic Park) returning to the script, the film strikes a balance between nostalgic terror and fresh faces, complemented by big action.
But it’s not just the dinosaurs drawing attention—this might be the most intriguing ensemble the franchise has ever assembled. Here's a closer look at some of the stars of Rebirth, their roles in the film, and how you can add them to your collection.
Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett
Best known for her long run as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson trades red carpet glam for jungle grit as Zora Bennett—a hardened special ops leader haunted by personal loss. It’s a role that channels her action chops (Lucy, Ghost in the Shell) but adds emotional depth reminiscent of her Oscar-nominated turn in Marriage Story. In Rebirth, she serves as the anchor of the mission and the moral core of the film.
What to Collect: Scarlett Johansson autographs are tough to find, but collectors can sometimes score a rare cut signature—like this 2020-21 Leaf Pearl Hockey card, currently priced at $699.
Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid
Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) brings gravitas and mystery to the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s closest ally and boat captain with a complicated past. Ali’s ability to disappear into characters—from True Detective to Swan Song—makes him the perfect fit for this modern-day pirate figure with a conscience. Expect quiet power and scene-stealing moments.
What to Collect: Ali’s star continues to rise, but collectors can find some cool autographs from his previous roles. One example is a 2007 Inkworks auto from Season 2, which is listed for around $200.
Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis
Coming off breakout roles in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, Bailey brings youthful energy and earnest charm to the film’s resident paleontologist. As Dr. Henry Loomis, he’s the audience’s proxy—the one who still believes dinosaurs are beautiful, not just dangerous. His wide-eyed wonder channels early franchise vibes, echoing Sam Neill’s Alan Grant but with a Gen Z twist.
What to Collect: As one of the stars of the Wicked franchise, Funk Pop! collectors can pick up a signed version of Bailey as Fiyero for around $300.
Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs
Best known for his work on Homeland, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Asteroid City, Rupert Friend leans fully into villainy here as the slick, self-serving pharmaceutical exec who bankrolls the mission. With his paramilitary past and ice-cold ambition, Krebs is the kind of antagonist you love to hate—think a hybrid of Dennis Nedry and Roland Tembo with sharper tailoring.
What to collect: Fans of Friend and Star Wars can pick up a variety of his cards, including the Star Wars: Galactic Antiquities signed card featuring Friend as The Grand Inquisitor for around $140.
Last But Not Least: The T-Rex Popcorn Bucket
Is it even a movie if you don’t have a collectible popcorn bucket? Never fear, Jurassic World: Rebirth brings the dino-energy to your salty, buttery movie theater popcorn for around $30.