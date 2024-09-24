New NFL Uno Cards Highlight Game's Best Players
What do you get when you combine the popular card game Uno and the NFL's best players?
You get a new card game that could very well become a collectable among card aficionados.
Mattel announced, just in time for the start of a new NFL season, the release of officially licensed Uno Elite NFL, created through a licensing deal with the league and the NFL Players Association.
The new 192-card game -- featuring players from all 32 teams -- and features such notables as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and others.
“Our latest extension of Uno Elite, Uno Elite NFL, is a premium innovation for both fans of Uno and the NFL,” said Ray Adler, vice president, global head, games at Mattel. “Uno fans can now show off their favorite NFL player cards, get competitive with friends and continue to expand their collections with premium foil cards. And each year, we’ll be bringing fans new NFL player cards and new themes to deliver fresh gameplay and more collectability."
The Uno deck -- with four foil cards -- retails for $14.99. UNO Elite Draft, which sells in pack version, goes for $4.99.
The starter pack features 112 cards, where two or more people can play a regular Uno game. The packs feature a mix of 56 player cards and foil inserts.
Mattel is also selling team-specific Uno "Fandom" cards on its website for $12.
While Uno is a card game, the sets could very well become a hot among sports card collectors. The cards have already popped up on eBay. Individual cards are selling for a few dollars each.