Pete Alonso’s Homerun Heroics: Top Five Coolest Alonso Cards
Pete Alonso sent the Mets to the NLDS in style with a go-ahead three-run blast that will haunt the Brewers for years to come. This quick guide to five of the coolest Alonso cards is in honor of that homer, but also because Alonso has some of the coolest cards in the hobby.
Topps consistently chooses great images for Alonso cards. That means he has a ton of cool ones. From rookies, to case hits, to image variations, Alonso has a great slate of cards to choose from. These are five of his coolest.
5. 2019 Topps Now #906A Dual Auto w/Aaron Judge- This card celebrates the two homerun kings of New York. The fact that five years later they are both still the homerun kings of New York explains why this card is so awesome. There’s a non-auto version (pictured) that is readily available for under $10.
4. 2023 Topps Series 1 AKA #1- Topps has had multiple cards celebrating the Polar Bear moniker including a couple that only have an image of a polar bear. The AKA version is overlooked but has a great design that includes an image of Alonso.
3. 2020 Topps #350 SP Image Variation- This card captures Alonso's exuberance that makes him a fan favorite. His image variation cards are almost all wonderful, but this one stands out.
2. 2019 Topps Update #262 Home Run Derby- Alonso is well-known for his Home Run Derby prowess and, while this is not the only Derby card Alonnso has, it is special as it includes his cousin who he flew in to pitch to him.
1. 2016 Bowman Draft Bowman 1st Auto- Sure, some of the others on this list have better pictures, but for many collectors, nothing is cooler than a player’s Bowman 1st Auto.