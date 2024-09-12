Shohei Ohtani's Decoy Is A Card Hobby Darling; The 1993 Milk Bone Superstars Set Showcases More Baseball Pups
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had a heartwarming moment when his dog, Decoy, “threw” the first pitch of an August 28th game at Dodger Stadium.
Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, has become a celebrity in his own right, appearing last year on the MLB Network when Ohtani accepted his second AL MVP Award by video.
Topps commemorated Decoy’s cameo with a Topps Now card that finished with a print run of 37,585.
Collectors seeking other dog-themed baseball cards might want to check out the 1993 Milk-Bone baseball set. Comprising 20 cards, the set includes pictures of baseball players with their “best friends” by their side.
As for fashion, the pictures capture the essence of early 1990s men’s casual wear. Here’s looking at you, Rob Dibble.
Two cards were included in each specially marked box of Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks and Milk-bone Dog Treats. Collectors could get the entire set by redeeming three UPC codes as proof of purchase and filling out a mail-in order form.
At the time, 50 cents were donated to the American Society to Prevent Animal Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) for every set ordered.
Six of the 20 cards include Hall of Famers and other big-time players like Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro. PSA has only graded 127 of the Milk-Bone cards, with Cal Ripken Jr. being the most graded with 48 submissions. Sixteen Ripkens received a perfect PSA 10 Gem Mint grade.
The complete set can be found on eBay for as little as $7 with shipping. There is a slight premium for the two-card bundles in their original plastic packaging.
As for my favorite card? Perhaps Will Clark’s wonderful tongue-wagging Labrador retriever, aptly named ‘Psycho.’