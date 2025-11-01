World Series Game 7: Everything to Know About Closeout Between Blue Jays, Dodgers
With their backs against the wall, the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to pull out a win on Friday night and force a Game 7 against the Blue Jays. Los Angeles won 3-1.
Los Angeles is seeking the first repeat MLB title since 2000, while Toronto hopes to win its first World Series trophy since 1993.
As such, we're all winners, because now we get to enjoy one of the finest offerings sports can produce: The magic of a Game 7 with the title on the line.
Here's everything you need to know about the epic conclusion of the 2025 MLB season.
How the World Series has panned out thus far
Game
Winner
Score
Series
1
Blue Jays
11-4
TOR 1-0
2
Dodgers
5-1
TIE 1-1
3
Dodgers
6-5
LAD 2-1
4
Blue Jays
6-2
TIE 2-2
5
Blue Jays
6-1
TOR 3-2
6
Dodgers
3-1
TIE 3-3
When is Game 7 of the World Series?
Here's all the basic info you need for Game 7.
- Date: Friday, November 1
- First pitch time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
- Stream: Fubo.tv, YouTube TV, Fox One
- Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Game 7 home field advantage
Toronto is the home team for Game 7. But will it actually matter?
Toronto's crowd has been all-in and electric, but home field advantage hasn't mattered as much in recent years.
The Blue Jays have gone 5-4 this postseason at home, but two of those wins were in their divisional round series against the Yankees, who they beat handily. Toronto won two of four in the ALCS and one of three in the World Series.
Despite the road team trend, for a World Series Game 7, the Blue Jays will definitely be happy to be at home.
Who is expected to pitch Game 7 for Blue Jays, Dodgers?
The Blue Jays have already announced that if there is to be a Game 7, Max Scherzer will take the mound. Scherzer started two games this postseason. Toronto won his first start against the Mariners in the ALCS, and lost his second in Game 3 of the World Series. That will be on four days' rest after throwing 79 pitches.
For the Dodgers, their plan is up in the air. Tyler Glasnow appearde to be the most obvious option, with Shohei Ohtani serving as a possibility to start as well. But the Dodgers turned to Glasnow in the bottom of the ninth on Friday.
How will Dodgers use Shohei Ohtani in Game 7?
Shohei Ohtani will be a huge part of the Dodgers' plans in Game 7, but the question is... In what role?
Manager Dave Roberts could opt to have him start the game. He could also consider him in relief, though the latter option opens up a bit of a mixed bag of options.
If Ohtani enters in relief, the Dodgers would lose their designated hitter, and the pitcher would need to hit. So, if in relief, the Dodgers would likely call on Ohtani to close the game if he is to pitch in relief.
The Dodgers could also use Ohtani in the outfield, a role he hasn't played since 2021 with the Angels.
It remains to be seen.