𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿 👽✍️



And here it is.



The recently released 2023 Topps Chrome Basketball had a signature feature – the presence of Victor Wembanyama on-card autographs, headlined by this 1/1 Superfractor grail. pic.twitter.com/W7WnIBNukI