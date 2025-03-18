Collectibles On SI

PSA Grades These Players Cards the Most

Among both active and retired players, Ohtani is the No. 2 most-collected baseball player ever

Clemente Lisi

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures before the game against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Data from PSA reveals that half of the top 20 most-collected current MLB players are international athletes -- with three of the top 20 from Japan.

The data, based on total cards graded among current players during the offseason, shows that Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga are all very popular going into the 2025 season.

Roki Sasaki, who also hails from Japan and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past winter, narrowly missed the list at No. 21, PSA said on Tuesday.

Ohtani's Bowman rookie card
Among both active and retired baseball players PSA has graded cards of most, Ohtani is the No. 2 all time, behind only Ken Griffey Jr.

The Dodgers got the 2025 MLB season officially underway on Tuesday, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in Tokyo.

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's cards saw a 220% increase from November to January, following his MVP title during the World Series, putting him at No. 16 on the list.

Here is PSA's top 20 list:

1. Shohei Ohtani: 87.3k cards graded
2. Paul Skenes: 50.6k
3. Elly De La Cruz: 30.6k
4. Aaron Judge: 21.5k
5. Jackson Holliday: 20.4k
6. Jackson Merrill: 17.8k
7. Jackson Chourio: 16.6k
8. Bobby Witt Jr.: 15.5k
9. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 12.2k
10. Jasson Dominguez: 10.7k
11. Wyatt Langford: 9.7k
12. Juan Soto: 7.6k
13. Gunnar Henderson: 7.6k
14. Junior Caminero: 7k
15. Mike Trout: 6.9k
16. Freddie Freeman: 5.2k
17. Ronald Acuna Jr.: 5k
18. Bryce Harper: 5k
19. Julio Rodriguez: 4.9k
20. Shota Imanaga: 4.8k

The figures are based on volumes of cards PSA graded from November 2024 to February 2025.

