Rare Mickey Mouse Card Sells for $500,000

The 2023 Disney 100 Topps Chrome superfractor Mickey Mouse card sold for $500,000 on October 30th.  This was a record high sale for any Mickey Mouse card.

Mar 19, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Mickey Mouse makes an appearance before the start of a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
To help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary Topps released the Topps Chrome Disney 100 product.  The base set included 100 cards with both classic and modern characters.  It also included several different serial numbered parallels with varying levels of scarcity.  The most rare of all?  That would be the superfractor, a one of a kind card featuring a gold background with circular swirls.

The Mickey Mouse superfractor was graded as a PSA 9 and was sold via fixed price listing on the Alt Platform. It set a new record high price for any Mickey Mouse card. The sale was verified by CardLadder.com through both confirmation from Alt and the seller.

The Topps 100 superfractor isn’t the only Mickey card generating excitement from collectors.  The previous record had belonged to the very popular 1931 W.D. & H.O. Wills Cinema Stars tobacco card featuring both Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.  It was one of four cards graded as a PSA 9 with none graded higher, and it sold for $40,383.22 in October of 2023.

1931 W.D. & H.O. Wills Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse card / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

The collectible card game Disney Lorcana by Ravensburger has also been the source of several five figure Mickey Mouse card sales throughout 2024.

While sports cards traditionally get the majority of the hobby’s attention, collectors of entertainment cards point to sales like this as evidence they have a loyal collecting base and can make headlines too.

Mike Sommer
MIKE SOMMER

Mike Sommer is a lifelong collector who has a passion for teaching others how to have a self-sustaining hobby. You can find more from him at WaxPackHero.com, Hobby News Daily, and on the WaxPackHero Sports Card Minute podcast.

