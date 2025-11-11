SI

Fans Were Furious About Bob Iger’s Ridiculous Appearance on ManningCast

Iger didn’t address the Disney, YouTube TV dispute during his segment with the Mannings.

Ryan Phillips

Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during Week 10’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during Week 10's edition of "Monday Night Football."
Disney CEO Bob Iger was a guest on the ManningCast during Monday Night Football, and fans were absolutely furious with what transpired.

YouTube TV and Disney are in the middle of a carriage dispute that is preventing many from being able to watch ESPN. It is trending toward being the longest blackout in Disney’s history. With Iger coming on an ESPN show, many believed he would address the dispute, or at least give an update. Somehow, it never came up.

Peyton and Eli Manning refused to ask any questions of Iger, and instead covered topics no one really cared about. Fans were not thrilled, and some of their best reactions are below.

It is genuinely shocking that Iger even accepted the invitation to be on-air during the dispute if he wasn’t going to provide some kind of update. Instead, he and the Mannings blissfully acted like nothing abnormal was going on.

Instead of addressing the issue impacting 10 million customers, they did a quick segment talking about sports.

Disney, YouTube TV carriage dispute is almost two weeks old

Monday is the 11th day of the carriage dispute between Disney and YouTube TV, which makes it the second-longest blackout in Disney history. The longest happened in September of 2024, when DirecTV and Disney had a dispute that lasted 13 days. In 2023, Charter and Disney were at odds for 11 days as well.

The dispute has now cost YouTube TV subscribers two weeks of Monday Night Football.

In case anyone impacted is reading, the Packers and Eagles are tied 0-0 midway through the second quarter. You haven’t missed much, including from Iger’s appearance.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

