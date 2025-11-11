Fans Were Furious About Bob Iger’s Ridiculous Appearance on ManningCast
Disney CEO Bob Iger was a guest on the ManningCast during Monday Night Football, and fans were absolutely furious with what transpired.
YouTube TV and Disney are in the middle of a carriage dispute that is preventing many from being able to watch ESPN. It is trending toward being the longest blackout in Disney’s history. With Iger coming on an ESPN show, many believed he would address the dispute, or at least give an update. Somehow, it never came up.
Peyton and Eli Manning refused to ask any questions of Iger, and instead covered topics no one really cared about. Fans were not thrilled, and some of their best reactions are below.
It is genuinely shocking that Iger even accepted the invitation to be on-air during the dispute if he wasn’t going to provide some kind of update. Instead, he and the Mannings blissfully acted like nothing abnormal was going on.
Instead of addressing the issue impacting 10 million customers, they did a quick segment talking about sports.
Disney, YouTube TV carriage dispute is almost two weeks old
Monday is the 11th day of the carriage dispute between Disney and YouTube TV, which makes it the second-longest blackout in Disney history. The longest happened in September of 2024, when DirecTV and Disney had a dispute that lasted 13 days. In 2023, Charter and Disney were at odds for 11 days as well.
The dispute has now cost YouTube TV subscribers two weeks of Monday Night Football.
In case anyone impacted is reading, the Packers and Eagles are tied 0-0 midway through the second quarter. You haven’t missed much, including from Iger’s appearance.