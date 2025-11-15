Sports Fans Were Extremely Relieved That Disney, YouTube TV Ended Frustrating Dispute
Alphabet and Disney reached a deal to end ESPN and ABC’s two-week absence from YouTube TV, opening the door for sports fans to view the network’s college football and Monday Night Football broadcasts ahead of a busy sports weekend.
According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the new deal gives YouTube TV subscribers access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer “Unlimited” service at no additional cost as part of the streaming service’s base plan.
YouTube and ESPN each announced the multi-year distribution agreement Friday evening, which noted subscribers will begin to see their service restored over the course of the day.
The bad dream is over, which led fans and personalities to share their relief that the frustrating dispute has come to a resolution, even if it was a bit too late:
Of course, there was room for a couple of clean jokes, too:
Fans can take a deep breath as they won’t miss another full football weekend due to the contentious dispute, which led to plenty of public criticism. YouTube TV offered customers a $20 credit as the disagreement went on, which caused fans to be without high-profile broadcasts for an extended period of time.
Hopefully the Friday-night news brings a collective exhale across the sports world.