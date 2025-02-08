Reid's Rips: 2025 Jersey Fusion Rookie Edition
The Jersey Fusion line has been around for some time now and, personally, I'm a fan. There have been some growing pains over the years as the earliest designed cards were a bit crude, but the current iteration of the product is really sharp. Equally as important as the design, I'm a stickler for companies using authentic game-used memorabilia in card production, and as we all know that's really not the case with most card companies anymore. Jersey Fusion makes it a point to use true game-used items and they prove it with the unique QR code on the back of each card that leads to the certificate of authenticity for every card they produce. Regardless of how you feel about the product, that's pretty cool.
Reid's Rips: 2018 Panini Contenders Football Mega
In most cases, I've seen big-name players pulled and many of these cards can be had in the secondary market for pennies on the dollar in comparison to cards from other major companies. Ultimately, you're getting a far better (actual) game used jersey.
Reid's Rips: 2013 Panini Limited Football Hobby
Some collectors aren't a big fan of the product, or the process involved, which I totally understand. To each his own. I know I enjoy hitting superstar players with actual gamers (and sometimes with autographs included.)
So, when I saw the new one card Jersey Fusion Rookie product on the store shelf, I had to grab one- especially for just $30.
To say I was happy as an understatement. I ripped open the box and the inner plastic shell to reveal a beautiful Upper Deck Peyton Manning rookie year card capsulated with four, yes, four game-used jersey swatches, including part of the Puma logo from his jersey sleeve.
Upon further inspection, the card is also a One of One. I was beyond excited about that fact.
A quick flip to the back shows (and a quick scan of the QR code) that this was from a jersey Manning wore during the 2000 season, Puma sleeve and all. The other cool swatches were multicolored as well.
In this day and age, all collectors can appreciate companies making a real effort to produce high quality products, honest and straightforward products and legitimate products. Jersey Fusion does all of those things. I'll gladly add this Manning RC to my PC and continue trying my luck with JF cards at incredibly affordable prices.