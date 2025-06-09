Colts Formally Announce New Ownership After Jim Irsay's Death
As they mourn the May 21 death of longtime owner Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts have announced their new leadership team.
On Monday, the Colts formally indicated that ownership of the team would pass to Irsay's three daughters with his ex-wife Meg Coyle. Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the oldest of the three sisters, will become Indianapolis's owner and CEO, Casey Foyt will become owner and executive vice president and Kalen Jackson will become the Colts' owner and chief brand officer.
All three have worked for the organization in some form or fashion for over a decade, and will join the NFL's small cohort of female owners. Other women among the league's owners include the Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp, the New Orleans Saints' Gayle Benson and the Tennessee Titans' Amy Adams Strunk.
Irsay, who died at the age of 65, had owned the team since the 1997 death of his father Robert—after which he won a highly public legal battle against his stepmother.
Robert purchased the team in 1972, relocating it from Baltimore to Indianapolis before the 1984 season.