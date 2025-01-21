Collectibles On SI

Reid's Rips: 2025 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Hobby Box

Tony Reid

Dave & Adam's Card World


My local card shop received only one single hobby box of the new 2025 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes product.

2025 Leaf Sports Heroes
This three card box offers three autographs, and with a price tag close to $300, they'd better be good.

Of course, the box cover is better than good, as you see autographs of Lionel Messi and Steph Curry, and a nice multi-sport quad auto. We will rip into this one and see what's actually inside.

Mike Tyson
Well, it didn't take long for this to be an exciting opening as the first card we found was a Mike Tyson Win City autograph numbered out of 10. Tyson is just about as iconic as it gets in the ring, so to pull an auto of his is really cool.

Davante Adams
The second card we found was an opulent looking signature of current New York Jets stud wide receiver Davante Adams featured in an airbrushed version of his old Las Vegas Raiders gear. Regardless, it's hard to argue with a low numbered Davante auto.

Tom Glavine
Our final card was a fun one of Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine. This Leaf Metal Inscriptions card shows Glavine's signature with his career win total of 305 added on the card.

All of the cards come in pre-sealed Leaf sticker covered mags, which offers a nice touch to the already nice cards we pulled.

Although Leaf is an unlicensed product basically across-the-board, I've really seen the company try to offer collectors big names, big hits, low serial numbers and do everything in their power to create value in their cards.

