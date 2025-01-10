Collectibles On SI

Reid's Rips: 2024 Topps Archives Baseball Hobby

Tony Reid

Tony Reid

I decided to crack a hobby box of 2024 Topps Archives baseball this week. As per usual, I wanted to bring you guys along for the ride.

2024 Topps Archives Baseball
Tony Reid

I find it hard to escape the lure of the nostalgia of card designs of year's past featuring current players, including the chance to snag a white-hot rookie such as Paul Skenes.

Offering two autographs and six exclusive pink parallels per box, I was all in for a right around 120 bucks.

2024 Topps Archives Baseball
Tony Reid

I won't bore you with the details of every single pack in the 24-pack box. There were definitely a few not worth mentioning 

That being said, my first four packs were pretty lackluster. I hit a few of my pink parallels, but nothing else to speak of.

Yariel Rodriguez
Tony Reid

Then I ripped into my fifth pack and hit a blue foil of Toronto Blue Jays, rookie pitcher, Guriel Rodriguez numbered out of 25. The card looks like it was dragged face down across a bed of nails, but other than that, it's great.

Victor Scott II
Tony Reid

Fortunately, the color kept coming as I pulled a nice red foil jersey color match of St. Louis Cardinals rookie Victor Scott II numbered to 50 copies.

Elly De La Cruz
Tony Reid

Shortly after that I pulled a base rookie of Cincinnati Red superstar Elly de la Cruz in the 1994 Topps design. Apparently, you have to check to Topps and RC logo placement on this bad boy, as one is far more rare than the other. (The money is on the left, by the way.)

Bryce Harper
Tony Reid

There were a number of fun foil inserts including and At The Break of which I pulled a Bryce Harper and a few other stars throughout.

Alex Gordon
Tony Reid

My first autograph was an on-card auto of former Kansas City Royals top prospect Alex Gordon in the 1995 Topps design. Although I could have asked for a bigger name it was nice to see the auto actually on the nice, clean card. 

Eric Davis
Tony Reid

I was really excited about my second autograph as I pulled a Topps sticker on card auto of another Cincinnati Reds all-purpose superstar in Eric Davis. This definitely took me right back to my childhood, as I remember watching Davis crush home runs and steal bases with the best of them growing up.

I had a lot of rookie luck at the end of my box as I pulled foil new breed inserts of both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jackson Chourio.

Jackson Merrill
Tony Reid

The rookie magic continued as my final pink parallel was that of San Diego Padres rookie stud Jackson Merrill.

That wraps up my box break of Archives Baseball. It was a fun rip for the price, and overall, I most likely broke even. That's saying something in today's card market.

Tony Reid
TONY REID

Tony Reid spent more than a decade covering combat sports at the highest level. He has written hundreds of articles and conducted hundreds of interviews about sports collectibles for such publications as Beckett, Sports Collectors Digest, and Sports Collectors Daily. Reid worked full time at a sports card shop in Central Pennsylvania for a number of years. A lifelong collector, Tony treasures his rookie card collection of star players in baseball, basketball, and football. If you want to discuss the greatness of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson or Ken Griffey Jr., you can reach him at @tonyreidwrites on all social media platforms

