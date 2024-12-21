Reid's Rips: 2025 SAGE Low Series Football Blaster
I've mentioned in every box break that I post that I generally don't open much product, but with this being yet another box break, apparently, I've been lying to everyone.
But in all seriousness, as I've had the itch to open more products lately, I keep it (generally speaking) on the cheap and open some of the less expensive blasters found at my LCS.
Today, I offer up a break of the brand new 2025 SAGE Series Football.
This, like many SAGE and other lower end products, offers clear packed out packaging. You can clearly see the card on the front and back of each pack.
Blaster boxes boast three autographs per box. But let me tell you, all three autographs are in one separate sealed pack.
In my first pack, I didn't find anything too spectacular except for the fact that I doubled up on quarterback Alan Bowman. At first glance, Alan looked as old as I do in this picture(i;m 46, by the way). After further inspection, I realized he's the QB that is in his seventh, yes seventh, year of college eligibility. He's the current Oklahoma State quarterback who spent two years playing for Texas Tech from 2018 to 2020. He transferred to Michigan and played for two seasons. In 2024, he received another year of eligibility due to a season ending injury in 2019, giving him a seventh season of college football.
In my next pack, I found a Next Level card of Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
In the following pack, I pulled cards of two of the biggest stars in college football in Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who put up video game numbers all season long. Two worthy Heisman Trophy candidates to be sure.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was the biggest card in my next pack. Although he continues to have a rocky season, the future could still be bright for the Bulldogs QB.
We kept it quarterback heavy as in my following pack I picked up a card of Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward and a Next Level card of one of my favorites, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.
I saved my three autograph pack for last and upon opening it, I pulled Iowa QB Brendan Sullivan, a Sneak Peak of West Virginia running back (who recently entered the transfer portal) C.J. Donaldson, Jr. and safety Tamarion McDonald.
Again, it was another fun rip. I had low expectations for the low series, so, for just over 20 bucks, it passed the time and got me a few autographs and fun cards.