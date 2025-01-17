Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Norm Macdonald and Robin Williams will be part of the Transcendent product
Earlier on their various social media accounts Topps released an image of one of the upcoming cut signatures that will be in Topps Transcendent. For those unfamiliar, Transcendent is one of the highest if not the highest end baseball products that Topps releases every year. Keep in mind that this is a premium product with pre sales of a case selling for almost $6,000. It is also literally sold by the briefcase which includes various autographs of current baseball stars, a ticket to an exclusive Topps event featuring baseball players, and a jumbo cut signature. The signatures aren’t just limited to baseball players and often include actors, presidents, other sports stars and musicians from across history. Last year’s product included names like Thomas Jefferson, King George III, Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, and a quad auto of the Beatles.
This year one of the quad signature chase cards will feature arguably four of the greatest comedians of all time. Specifically the cut signatures included will be of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Norm MacDonald and the great Robin Williams. One thing to note about the card is that the Richard Prior and George Carlin autos contain personalizations. I’m not bothered by that but I could see why another collector might (unless their names were John and Janice respectively). That said, I'm a fan of all of these comedians, especially Robin Williams and I suspect that any fan of these four legends would be thrilled to pull this card.