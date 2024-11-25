Saquon Barkley’s Stats and Football Card Prices Are On The Rise
On Sunday night, Saquon Barkley rushed for a career high 255 yards and tallied another 47 yards through the air. He found the end zone twice in the 37-20 victory over the Matt Stafford led Los Angeles Rams.
The 255 yards performance was 9th on the all-time single game rushing list and puts him on pace to eclipse 2,000 yards on the season. Actually, if he stays on his current pace, he could pass Eric Dickerson’s single season record of 2,105.
Barkley’s rushing totals aren’t the only thing on the rise. According to cardladder.com, the Saquon Barkley football card index is up over 44% in the last 12 months.
Let’s take a look at a few options if you want to add a Saquon Barkley football card to your collection!
1. 2018 Panini Classics #213
If you have been a fan of Barkley since his days at Penn State, you might want to consider his 2018 Panini Classics rookie card. This base card features him carrying the ball in his home blue jersey. Panini Classics has a bit of a vintage look and feel and can be found for less than $5 on eBay or COMC.com.
2. 2018 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto /99
One of the premier rookie cards each year is the National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto and Barkley’s is no exception. The card features Barkley in his New York Giants uniform and includes a large uniform patch as well as an on-card auto. Unlike the first card, this one will cost you a bit more. Depending on the condition and the patch, this one could set you back $1,000 - $1,500.
3. 2018 Panini Immaculate Collection Signature Patches
Sometimes a brand name adds quite a bit to the cost. That is the case with the National Treasures card above. This Immaculate card is another premium Panini product, but it doesn’t carry the same hefty price. You can buy this rookie patch auto for about $200 on COMC.com.
4. 2024 Panini Origins #76
If you are looking for something in his Philadelphia Eagles uniform, I offer up 2024 Panini Origins #76. Earlier this season, the card could be picked up for just a couple bucks, but as the season is progressing, you might have to pay $10-$20 to get one of his first cards in an Eagles uniform.
There are hundreds of additional options out there depending on what you are looking for, and the prices range from about a quarter to thousands of dollars. You can get your pick of team uniform, base card, insert card, autograph or relic. There are a ton of options if you want to pick up a card to celebrate Barkely's historic season!