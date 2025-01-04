Skenes, Yamamoto, Jackson Topps Update MLB Debut Cards – Still Haven't Surfaced
As of today, the biggest card in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update still hasn’t been pulled. For over a month now, collectors, investors, and many others have been trying their best to rip the card that may in fact alter the way they live the rest of their lives.
I am talking about the Paul Skenes MLB Debut card.
The card that has the Pittsburgh Pirates offering 2 season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years. The card that has Livvy Dunne offering to host the finder in her suite for a game. Yes, the one that Seth Myers is offering 2 VIP tickets to his show, just to look at it. This iconic card is still available to pull.
As a matter of fact, per Topps (data via tp35cards/x), 27% of the Rookie Debut Patch cards have yet surfaced. There are still 68 cards potentially out there, and still some big names. Not only is Skenes still missing, but so isn’t Jackson Merrill, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Evan Carter, and others.
Tp35cards/x is currently running a Debut Patch Tracker, that is full of great information. You can see the list of all the players, which ones have been pulled, and where they were pulled from.
Searching for prices of hobby boxes, Dave and Adams has 2024 Topps Chrome Update Hobby Boxes for $549.95, with 6 box cases going for $2100. While the odds are not in everyones favor, like the saying goes "You can't win, if you don't play".
In regard to odds, Adam Palmer wrote a great article about your chances of pulling a debut card. If you want to dive in, and read his story, click here.
Ultimately, there is still time, and hope, to pull one of the greatest rookie products ever.