Sports Card World Preparing for Big Release Week Before Christmas

Several releases set to hit shelves before Christmas including 2024 Panini Prizm Football and the return of Topps Triple Threads Baseball

Nate Lake

Collectors are excited for the "long-awaited" return of the Topps Triple Threads Baseball brand.
/ https://www.beckett.com/news/2024-topps-triple-threads-baseball-cards/

Christmas has arrived just a tad early for collectors, as a number of big releases are slated to release in the days leading up to the holiday. Spanning multiple sports and including both new and established brands, the pre-Christmas release calendar is stuffed full of goodies sure to supply plenty of Christmas day rip parties.

Headlining releases for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 is hobby staple Panini Prizm Football. The product is sure to feature some of the most sought-after rookie cards from the 2024 rookie class, which has the strongest group of quarterbacks in recent memory (at least so far). Don't hold out hope for the Caleb Williams Rookie Black Finite Prizm 1/1, though... it has already surfaced, as the "Choice" configuration of the product dropped on Dec. 17.

1-of-1 Panini Prizm Black Finite Caleb Williams rookie trading card on a plastic stand with more plastic stands in background
One of the most sought-after rookie cards from the 2024 NFL rookie class has been pulled. / https://x.com/ericwhiteback/status/1869089510937805139

Also releasing Dec. 18th is 2024 Topps Graphite Tennis, which is the first-tennis specific brand offering from Topps. It's a hit-heavy product, as collectors can count on 3 hits per box including a guaranteed relic autograph. Other releases that day include the first 2024-25 soccer product to hit shelves, 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Soccer. Additionally, the "No Huddle" configuration of 2024 Panini Mosaic football is set to release Dec. 18.

6 promo images of cards from the 2024 Topps Graphite Tennis set, displayed in a fanned out manner.
2024 Topps Graphite Tennis is set to debut on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. / https://www.topps.com/pages/topps-graphite-tennis

The triumphant return of Topps Triple Threads Baseball marks the lone release set for Thursday, Dec. 19. Baseball collectors expressed sadness in the wake of the brand's discontinuation after its 2022 release, but Topps listened to the hobby community and brought it back for 2024. Triple Threads is known for its exquisite patches, gem-themed parallels and multi-player relic autographs. This year's release has a number of intriguing chases including 1-of-1 wood parallels, dual cut auto booklets with legendary signers and deca autograph relic combo booklets (yes, that means there are 10 autos from 10 different players on the card!).

1/1 wood parallel patch autograph card of Masyn Winn from 2024 Topps Triple Threads Baseball.
1/1 wood parallels are a unique feature of 2024 Topps Triple Threads Baseball. / https://x.com/Topps/status/1868368665592332407

Friday, Dec. 20 is another solid release day with 2024 Panini Prizm Baseball, 2024 Panini Prizm Collegiate Draft Football (the new moniker for Prizm Draft Picks) and 2023-24 Panini One & One Basketball on the docket. The latter is the most high-end product to release in this busy week, with two encased cards per hobby box including a guaranteed auto. Don't forget... One & One is your product for Downtown inserts of NBA players, and this year, there are horizontal versions!

Horizontal basketball card featuring cartoon version of Stephen Curry with airplane overhead and trees behind.
2024 Panini One & One Basketball features horizontal Downtown super short prints. / https://www.beckett.com/news/2023-24-panini-one-and-one-basketball-cards/

A number of minor releases are scattered throughout the week as well. 2024 Leaf Heroes & Prospects Football caps the slate, coming available on Christmas Eve.

Merry Ripmas everyone!

