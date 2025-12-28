Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have dropped three games in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings, who are coming off a win on Saturday night.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who have just eight wins this season and are 14th in the Western Conference standings.
The Lakers, meanwhile, are now fifth in the West and have one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA over their last 10 games – where they’ve gone 4-6.
Oddsmakers still have the Lakers favored by double digits at home, even with Austin Reaves (calf) ruled out on Sunday and for the next several games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +13.5 (-112)
- Lakers -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: +490
- Lakers: -675
Total
- 232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Kings vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 8-23
- Lakers record: 19-10
Kings vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- None to report
Lakers Injury Report
- Jaxson Hayes – doubtful
- Austin Reaves – out
- Drew Timme – questionable
- Gabe Vincent – out
Kings vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-105)
In today's best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m betting on Doncic with Reaves out for L.A.:
Austin Reaves is out of the lineup for Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, which should lead to an expanded offensive workload for Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Doncic is averaging 33.7 points per game this season, but he’s had 35 and 45 point games in two of the matchups that Reaves has already missed this season, clearing this line in two of the four games that he completed.
The Sacramento Kings have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, ranking 28th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game, so this is a prime bounce-back spot for Doncic and the Lakers at home.
Luka did not play in the first meeting between these teams, and the Lakers still put up 127 points.
Doncic is taking over 22 shots per game and has the highest usage rate in the NBA, so he should be in play to hit this line on Sunday.
Kings vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
I don’t love either side in this matchup, especially with the Lakers struggling on the defensive side of the ball as of late.
So, I’m going to take the OVER, as the Kings are 28th overall in defensive rating and L.A. has fallen to 26th in the 2025-26 season.
Even with Reaves out, the Lakers should be able to take advantage on offense, especially with Doncic and James set to play in this game. These teams combined for 247 points earlier this season with neither player in action.
The Kings are also one of the more uptempo teams in the league (11th in pace), which should lead to some extra possessions on both sides.
The Lakers are allowing 124.3 points per 100 possessions over their last 10 games (29th in the league), so bettors should continue to fade them on that side of the ball.
While the Kings have not covered a lot as underdogs this season, I do think they’ll score enough to push this game over 232.5 points.
Pick: OVER 232.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
