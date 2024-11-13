The Best Baseball Cards in 2024?
Two baseball seasons ago, Topps and Fanatics shocked the sports card world by unveiling news about the MLB Debut patches. Rookies playing in their first game would be wearing a patch to commemorate this milestone.
Speculation went wild about which product these patches would be found in. Collectors worried the patches might end up in a high-end product, making them nearly impossible for the average collector to access.
Then it was announced that the cards would be included in Topps Chrome Update. Some of the cards would be available directly in packs, while others would be issued as redemptions. Topps wanted collectors to get the best version of the card possible, which is why certain players’ cards would be released as redemptions.
So, if you’re looking to buy these cards, which product gives you the best odds of finding one?
This debut patch card series includes all rookies who made their debut this year up until the cutoff date in June, as well as players who debuted after the cutoff last season.
Players like Paul Skenes will be getting their card:
And a player who debuted last year, Elly De La Cruz, will also be on the checklist:
The full checklist is extensive, so if you want to see if your favorite rookie made it, you can view it here:
Since Fanatics took over Topps, they have implemented many changes in the industry. Some collectors are not so fond of these changes, but innovations like the debut patches have been a huge success.
These cards are true 1/1s, as each rookie only wears the debut patch once during their first game, making them rare and challenging to pull. Hobby, Jumbo Hobby, and Breakers Delight are the main options for collectors trying to find this card in Topps Chrome.
Topps Chrome has always been one of the most popular rookie cards for a player. The decision to include the debut patch card in this product doesn’t lessen the desirability of a Topps Chrome rookie, but it has definitely driven up the product's popularity, as collectors now have a shot at finding this rare card.