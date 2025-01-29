The Hobby Takes Late Night: Paul Skenes and Seth Meyers Talk Cards
With news breaking that MLB The Show 25 would feature Paul Skenes, Elly de la Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace Skenes headed to the Big Apple for some promotion, and stopped by to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers. It didn't take long for the baseball fan Meyers to bring up the chase for Skenes' Rookie Debut Patch Card that had captured The Hobby for months.
Meyers showed a photo of the card, and told the story of the chase, culminating in the news that an 11-year old grabbed the golden ticket. Skenes said he was "Super, super excited" to learn a kid had pulled the card.
Meyers followed up, "What would have been the worst outcome for you?" Skenes responded: "Probably a 50-year old collector, to be honest." Of course, Meyers himself is a 51-year old collector, and the two joked that it was fine, as long as he wasn't exactly 50. They also showed off and discussed each other's Garbage Pail Kids cards, with Seth, in a role reversal, signing his and giving it to Skenes. Fanatics Fest also got a mention, after Meyers brought up Skenes' girlfriend Livvy Dunne, attending the event in a full Skenes Pirates costume.
Attention turned to promotion for MLB The Show 25, where we learned that Skenes doesn't much play video games. “I’m terrible,” Skenes said. “I don’t have the finger dexterity to press the right buttons at the right time, so I just don't do it.” Meyers joked: "I guess, in the end, you and I are the same." Skenes also mentioned that he will "probably go in, log in, get my card and then log back out."
We also learned that Skenes decided on a mustache while at LSU, primarily because he "ran out of razors."