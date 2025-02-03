The Cards of the WWE Stars Favored to win the Men’s Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is happened live over the weekend. In my opinion it’s the second best PPV or PLE on the WWE calendar. The Rumble is full of surprises including returning veterans, hall of fame stars, and debuts. With that in mind I wanted to take a look at cards from Topps Chrome for the top 3 superstars favored to win the Men’s Rumble. Part two will be about the Women’s Rumble.
1. CM Punk -500
After an incredible year that saw his shocking return to WWE and his feud with Drew McIntyre as the best of the year Punk is the current favorite to win the Rumble. As a massive CM Punk fan I would love that to happen and finally get to see him main event Wrestlemania. Punk is claims he's the best in the world and in my opinion he's right. Currently Topps Chrome base autos for CM Punk are selling for between $170-200.
2. John Cena +240
WWE Legend and two Rumble winner John Cena is second favorite to claim his third Rumble victory. Cena made waves when announced that he would be retiring within the calendar year with many fans and collectors speculating that he would win one more world title to break Ric Flair’s record. Winning the Rumble and getting a little shot at Mania would certainly increase those odds. For collectors Cena has both autos and SSP inserts in Topps Chrome with his Loyalty SP refractor auto selling for between $175-$265 and base auto redemptions selling for around $130 per 130point.
3. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins
Former Shield members Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins both share the third spot in the betting odds. Reigns and Rollins have been stars for years, however have both had incredible success but have remained outside of the world title program for sometime. Both have main evented Mania several times but wins for each could set up a potential Mania showdown with the Rock for the OTC and possibly Gunther for Rollins. Currently both stars have autos in Topps chrome that are available for auction on eBay with no recent sales data to share yet.