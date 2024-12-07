WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Betting Odds Have The Rock & Becky Lynch On Top
The WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1st.
As the anticipation for the Rumble builds up so has the speculation around who will win the men's and women's events. The winner of each event will get a shot at the world title of their choosing at WrestleMania 41.
While odds across different bookmakers differ, as of today a trio of names top the odds on both the men's and women's sides, with The Rock, CM Punk, and John Cena being the three favorites for the men and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley topping the chart for the women.
Will we see two of these names as winners in the end, or will all this change as the Royal Rumble draws nearer?
Here's how two different bookmakers are calling it right now (12/6/2024).
Men's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Winner
The Rock (+225)
John Cena (+370)
CM Punk (+400)
CM Punk (+420)
John Cena (+400)
The Rock (+575)
Roman Reigns (+1100)
Roman Reigns (+700)
Seth Rollins (+1600)
Seth Rollins (+1400)
Gunther (+2000)
Gunther (+1400)
Jey Uso (+2200)
Jey Uso (+1800)
Drew McIntyre (+2800)
Drew McIntyre (+2000)
Damian Priest (+3300)
Damian Priest (+2000)
Randy Orton (+3300)
Kevin Owens (+2000)
Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Winner
Becky Lynch (+200)
Becky Lynch (+150)
Rhea Ripley (+275)
Rhea Ripley (+300)
Charlotte Flair (+275)
Charlotte Flair (+350)
Bianca Belair (+375)
Bianca Belair (+400)
Jade Cargill (+600)
Jade Cargill (+400)
Naomi (+1200)
Naomi (+600)
Liv Morgan (+2000)
Liv Morgan (+1200)
Bayley (+2000)
IYO Sky (+1200)
Nia Jax (+2000)
Nia Jax (+1400)
Tiffany Stratton (+2500)
Tiffany Stratton (+1400)
Who's your pick?
