The Platform That Changed the Way Sports Cards Are Tracked
Tracking the value of sports cards can be frustrating. With sales happening across multiple platforms and prices constantly changing, it’s difficult to get a clear picture of what a card is worth. That’s where Card Ladder comes in, offering a comprehensive database of sales to help collectors better understand market values.
Card Ladder offers accuracy and transparency in a platform built for collectors and investors. From sales history and custom indexes to side-by-side card comparisons and multiple ways to track and value a collection, it’s packed with tools to help navigate the market. With a complete view of the hobby, Card Ladder keeps users informed and ahead in a constantly evolving market.
Data integrity is a point of emphasis. Unlike other platforms that may pull raw sales numbers, Card Ladder tracks card sales across multiple platforms and filters out inaccurate sales caused by market manipulation or outlier transactions.
During a recent conversation with the team behind Card Ladder, co-founder Kristina Thorson shared insights into their core mission and vision for the future: "Our mission is to bring accurate, transparent data to collectors and hobbyists and really focus on vetting sales... We let our members and users define where we're going. They set the roadmap for us." By prioritizing accuracy and community feedback, Card Ladder continues to earn the trust of collectors and investors alike.
While the team is committed to their mission and future, it's a passion for the hobby that really fuels their work. When asked why they focus solely on sports cards instead of expanding into other collectibles like sneakers or memorabilia, co-founder Josh Johnson simply said, "We just really love cards." This genuine passion ensures that the platform remains rooted in what they do best: providing accurate, transparent information for the card community.
At the heart of Card Ladder’s success is not just the platform or the data, but the people who drive it forward. It’s clear that their commitment to the community is embedded in their approach to the hobby. In fact, when asked if there was a message he wanted to share with the public about their platform, co-founder Chris McGill took the opportunity to express his sincere appreciation: "We are extremely grateful for all the collectors, dealers, businesses, and overall participants in the sports card collecting community... We can't say thanks enough to all those people who have contributed to our journey in some way." Rather than focusing on the platform itself, his response was a reminder of the role collectors and users have played in shaping it.