The Hobby Mistake Sports Card Collectors Keep Making

This may officially be the WORST trading card flip of all-time…



Bought on 8/18/22: $132,000

Sold on 10/22/23: $7,350



Hold time: 14 months

Profit: -$124,650 (-94.43%)



Absolutely brutal…can’t imagine thinking a $100k+ Trey Lance was a good buy. pic.twitter.com/CcxfiDvLQb