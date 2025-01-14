This Is The Young Guns Card Collectors Want This Season
Move over, Connor Bedard. There's a new rookie hockey collectors can't wait to get their hands on.
The Montreal Canadiens have played 42 games so far this season and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson has played in all of them.
Last season, Hutson played 38 games with Boston University, seven games with Team USA while winning a gold medal at the World Junior Championship and another two games with the Canadiens at the end of the regular season for a total of 47.
This season, the 20 year old has become a regular for the Canadiens. With three goals and 29 assists, Hutson has become a candidate for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie. In the process, he's become a hobby darling.
Hutson's base Young Guns card, part of the 2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 set, in a PSA 10 sells for $560, according to recent online sales. That's a 38% increase in value compared to just a month ago.
A raw version of the same card sells for $115, a 34% increase over just a span of the past seven days.
How much more value Hutson's Young Guns card can increase now that we've reached the NHL's midway point remains to be seen. Defenseman don't see increased or hobby staying power as much as offensive players who put up lots of points.
Despite being chosen 62nd overall by the Canadiens in 2022, Hutson was a highly-touted rookie entering this season and a player fans should collect.
Last season, Bedard, the league's top rookie, captivated the hobby. His values, which reached insane levels last year have since cooled a bit, although his 2023-24 Young Guns card remains popular.