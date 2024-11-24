Tim Worley Q&A: Signing Autographs in Eighth Grade, Reminiscing Over Old Football Cards, Rooting For Georgia Boys
Running back Tim Worley was a star at the University of Georgia. He was the team's second leading rusher as a freshman, leading the team with 10 touchdowns.
After missing nearly two seasons due to injuries and academic issues, Worley emerged as a real star in 1988, leading Georgia in rushing with over 1,200 yards. He was named first team All American that season. In just over two full seasons in Athens, the talented halfback finished his career with over 2,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 5.8 yards per carry average.
The Bulldog was selected as the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The talented rookie running back's total of 770 rushing yards was the second most by a first year player in franchise history trailing only Steelers icon Franco Harris.
On and off the field issues derailed a once promising career as Worley played three seasons in Pittsburgh and parts of two seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring after the 1994 season.
In this exclusive interview, Worley discusses signing autographs as early as the eighth grade, reminiscing over his old football cards and rooting for fellow Georgia Bulldogs such as current Steelers star WR George Pickens.
Tony Reid-You starred on the football filed at The University of Georgia. You were a first round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and went on to lead the team in rushing yards as a rookie. When were you first asked for your autograph?
Tim Worley-The first time I got asked for an autograph was probably in junior high. I am serious. I just stood out so far, as far as athletics, from the rest of the kids and one of my buddies said ‘Let me have your autograph. You are going to be famous one day.’ It was probably in 8th grade.
TR-How did your autograph evolve from that first one you signed in grade school to what we see today?
TW- If you go back and look at that first signature back then, I’m pretty sure it’s not what it is today. I have always been a humble person. If you are going to ask me for my autograph I am going to give it to you, especially on a professional level. The fans pay our salary. Why would be a jerk and not sign the autograph when they are paying our salary? It is just about the respect for people. It is the way I was raised, man. Right now I have the opportunity to get paid to sign my autograph. I don’t go out looking for that but people contact me to make appearances at trade shows and card shows. I have the freedom to do that when I’m not on the road speaking, so that’s what I do.
TR-Being a high draft pick, you had a number of rookie cards that appeared in 1989 football products from Pro Set to Score to Topps and more. When did you first see yourself on a trading card and what were your thoughts?
TW-Yeah it was probably right after the NFL Draft. I think it was April 23rd of 1989. I saw it and it didn’t amaze me at the time. Being an All American tailback at Georgia, you see a lot. To be honest, you are like the king on campus. I’m not too impressed with a lot of stuff. When I immediately retired, it took me awhile to go back to the games. It took me years to get back to games. Then, I started looking at the old football cards and all of the pictures on them of me running and all that and it took on a different feeling in my brain then. I guess I was missing it in my heart.
TR-Do you have an area where you have memorabilia or items from your career displayed?
TW-I used to. I went through a divorce, so I had to put a lot of stuff in storage. Yeah I have my helmets, jerseys, gloves and different times that I wore. I don’t have any cleats but I have my Georgia jersey, my Steelers jersey and my Bears jersey. I have my Georgia helmet. I am looking to get my Bears and Steelers helmets sometime this year.
TR-If you could go back in time, who would you want to swap jerseys with?
TW-Man, back in the day, I never got a chance to play against him but I would love to swap jerseys with Walter Payton. On the defensive side of the ball, I would say Reggie White.
TR-I can’t even count how many pro football players that I have talked to that mention admiring and even idolizing Walter Payton. As a lifelong Bears fan, I totally understand but what did he mean to you personally?
TW- I had a chance to meet him in October of 1993 when the Steelers traded me to the Bears. Just the way he played the game and how he represented himself off the field. He was a first class guy. I just wanted to emulate that. When he got out there on the field, he gave it his all. He gave it 100% every play. It was just a standout, first class person. That is what I love about him.
TR-If you were collecting cards today who would you want to have football cards of?
TW-I am not really a fan. People ask me if I play fantasy football and I’m like what? (Laughs). I love watching my Steelers. The Steelers and the Bears were my two favorite teams before I played for them, so it was a dream come true to play for them. I like watching Roquan Smith. I like watching George Pickens. I love Najee Harris. You notice I am calling out a lot of my Georgia boys. I respect Aaron Donald’s game and the way he played it. Right now, Josh Allen, goodness gracious. That kid is awesome.