Tom Brady Topps Chrome 1/1 Superfractor Has Been Pulled
Days after the release of 2024 Topps Chrome Football, and not even weeks after Tom Brady buys 50% of CardVault, arguably the best card in the set has been pulled:
The Topps Chrome Tom Brady Superfractor 1/1 auto.
Topps Chrome football made is long overdue return, and has come back with a bang. While the product is still unlicensed, the colors and designs are absolutely on point. And while everyone is searching for the big hits of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and others, there was always that “what if” moment in the back on our minds.
That “what if” moment happened for a special collector. This could be an incredible moment for the one who owns this magnificent card, because non other than Tom Brady himself would like to own it. When the G.O.A.T. wants something, he will make it a special.
Tom Brady didn’t get the title of G.O.A.T. just on looks, he truly became the greatest from the ground up. Brady was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and had to sit behind the New England Patriots franchise player Drew Bledsoe. One injury to Bledsoe, and the rest was history.
Brady over the next 23 years, Brady took the NFL on a ride of a lifetime. Appearing in 10 Super Bowls, Brady won 7 times. He is a 5X Super Bowl MVP, 3X NFL MVP, 15X Pro Bowler, and is the all-time touchdown and passing yards leader.
Seeing this card finally appear, and seeing both Brady and CardVault wanting to own it, is pretty special for the hobby. It is great to see athletes engaging with collectors through social media, and on big occasions meet in person. It also wonderful seeing athletes understanding the value of these cards, and the impact they are making on collectors and the hobby alike.
These upcoming weeks will be interesting to see what the owner of the card does. It’s a once in a lifetime moment to own the card. But it’s a once in a lifetime moment for Brady to reach out to you personally, and make an offer.
Time will tell.
