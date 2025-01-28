Topps Gives Charles Darwin His First Ever Autograph Card
Almost 150 years after the death of Charles Darwin, Topps is celebrating his accomplishments with his first ever autographed card.
Topps is outdoing themselves again this year, with Topps Transcendent. This set can truly appeal to almost any collector, with deep pockets. No matter which generation you are from, there is something to collect for everyone. You have chances at stars like Jackson Merrill, Jackson Holliday, Paul Skenes, to mega stars Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge. Names like Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz also takes care of a generation.
But the most exciting part of this, is the cut signatures. There are opportunities of pulling presidents like Abraham Lincoln, George Bush, John F. Kennedy to legends like John Lennon, Albert Einstein, and Harry Houdini.
This year, Topps is giving Charles Darwin his first ever autographed card. Darwin may not be as attractive as some of the other names, but when it’s the first card, that’s going to hold some weight.
Darwin was one of the most important scientists ever. His theory of evolution changed the way we look at life, and helped how we teach today. He is considered by most, the greatest biologist ever.
The 2024 Topps Transcendent was released on January 22nd of this year. Because of the hefty price tag, it may be hard to find. But if you find someone (breaker or influencer), who is willing to crack open a box, you may be witnessing some all-time greatest pulls.
Topps Transcendent will have a 1/1 Cut Signature of John Hancock