Viktor Gyokeres Rookie Card Guide
Over the past weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo broke out the iconic Bane celebration, popularized by the character in Batman. However, in this sports context, Bane is not the inspiration behind Giannis’s celebration.
The move has been made famous in recent years by Viktor Gyökeres, a Swedish soccer player making waves for Sporting FC in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.
If Viktor’s jersey looks familiar, it’s because Sporting FC is the first professional team Cristiano Ronaldo played for. The jersey Gyökeres wears is reminiscent of the one featured on what many consider Ronaldo’s rookie card.
Although Gyökeres isn’t a rookie in the soccer world—having played for multiple professional teams and representing Sweden at the national level—both Topps and Panini have labeled him with rookie cards in the 2023–24 season. Soccer, unlike some sports, still has licensing split between card companies, and this introduces nuances to how players are represented across various leagues.
One of Viktor’s first rookie cards comes from Panini’s Donruss Optic and base Donruss sets, featuring the rookie logo in the top-right corner. These cards are FIFA-licensed, as Panini renewed its FIFA license in 2023.
This renewal was significant for Panini, ensuring the rights to produce cards for major events like the 2026 World Cup, 2030 World Cup, and 2027 Women’s World Cup. Amid massive shifts in the sports card industry, with Fanatics acquiring many American sports licenses, securing FIFA rights provides stability for Panini.
Topps, on the other hand, holds licenses for the Champions League and Europa League—elite European tournaments for top teams from domestic leagues. While Panini owns the English Premier League license, Topps can produce cards for players in these tournaments. This dual licensing explains how players in the English Premier League can have cards from both Topps and Panini in the same season.
In Viktor’s case, Sporting FC did not qualify for the Champions League but competed in the Europa League instead. For those looking to collect his Topps cards, his inclusion in the Topps Merlin set is a standout option.
At 26, Gyökeres isn’t a rookie in the traditional sense, but he has a strong chance of moving to a bigger club in the coming years—following the path of many soccer stars. Unlike some players, Gyökeres has rookie cards with official rookie logos, making them relatively easy to acquire for collectors interested in his potential.