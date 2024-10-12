Where are Macklin Celebrini’s rookie cards?
The first goal of the San Jose Sharks' season came 10 minutes into the first period, and it was scored by the NHL’s first overall pick in the 2024 draft. Macklin Celebrini wasted no time making an impact for the team that drafted him first overall, scoring quickly in his NHL debut.
October 16 marks the release of Upper Deck’s first edition of its flagship hockey set for this season. You might be eager to pick up some of Celebrini’s cards, but unfortunately, you’ll have to wait. Just as last year’s number one overall pick, Connor Bedard, was not included in Series 1, Celebrini is expected to be featured in Series 2. While there is no confirmed checklist for Series 2, a checklist for Series 1 has been made available here.
The 2024 Series 1 set will follow the same configuration as 2023, which saw one of the biggest set changes in many years. The flagship product shifted from 8 cards per pack and 24 packs per hobby box (192 cards in total) to 12 cards per pack and 12 packs per hobby box, reducing the total number of cards to 144 per box.
This change was likely planned years in advance, but unfortunately, it coincided with the release of one of the most anticipated prospects since Connor McDavid. Collectors experienced a decrease of almost 50 cards per box last year, and the same configuration will be used again this year.
The decision to exclude Macklin Celebrini from Series 1 shouldn’t come as a surprise, as in previous years, there has been no set formula for including the number one draft pick in Series 1.
This approach is somewhat similar to how Topps decides which players will be featured in Bowman Draft and which will appear in the following year’s Bowman Baseball. Typically, the first and third picks have been included in Bowman Draft, while the second pick often headlines the next year's product. While there have been exceptions to this formula, it generally holds true. It seems Upper Deck is following a similar approach with their decision on whether to include a player in Series 1 or Series 2.