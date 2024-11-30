Who Owns The Most Serena Williams Tennis Cards Of All Time
The short answer is probably her husband, but who is he? Alexis Ohanian is a co-founder of one of the world's biggest websites, Reddit, and an internet entrepreneur and investor.
Alexis is also one of the founders of one of the largest sports card marketplaces, called Alt. Sports card companies and marketplaces were popping up left and right during the pandemic, and Alt was one of them.
Here’s how Alt described their launch: “In March 2021, we launched with $31 million in funding from top investors, including 776, First Round Capital, Addition Ventures, and more. We also secured funding from professional athletes like Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tobias Harris.”
Over the years, Alt has evolved into a platform that helps collectors better understand the market by providing immense amounts of data. It also offers collectors options to get better deals, such as matching lower prices found on eBay.
A Twitter interaction brought more attention to what may be the largest collection dedicated to a single athlete of all time.
Click here to view the article he link in his tweet and watch part 4 of the view series below documenting and showing how many of these cards he owns.
Serena Williams undoubtedly belongs on any list of all-time great athletes. With a career record of 858–156 and 73 career titles, her achievements make her one of the most dominant athletes in any sport, across any generation.
Not only was she one of the greatest players on the tennis court, but she is also featured in one of the most iconic tennis card sets of all time: the 2003 NetPro. This set includes her rookie card as well as cards for other legends such as Anna Kournikova, Roger Federer, Martina Hingis, and Rafael Nadal.
NetPro also released a glossy version of the 2003 set, with every card numbered to 5,000. Additionally, they launched a product called NetPro Elite 2000, where all cards are numbered to 2,000. If you're looking to collect these cards, there are plenty of options, including the base cards or either of the numbered sets.
One of Serena’s most iconic cards, however, cannot be found in a pack. In a 1999 issue of Sports Illustrated for Kids, she was featured as one of the athletes in the card set included in the magazine. In 2022, a PSA 10 of this card sold for an astonishing $117,000.
These cards that came from the magazine are almost impossible to get good grades on because they are torn out from the magazine so the edges end up being the reason why there are only 9 PSA 10s in exisitences.
We have seen large player collections of collectors that have a ton of superfractors and autographs, but Alexis Ohanian collection of Serena Williams will proabbly go down as the most and the most high end cards anyone has collected of one athelet ever.