Iga Swiatek Achieves Historic Feats Not Seen Since Serena Williams With Wimbledon Win
Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon win was historic in many ways. For starters, it was just the second time in the Open Era in which a woman has won 6-0, 6-0 in a major final.
Swiatek's name is now listed next to Serena Williams in multiple historic ways, too. With the major win on grass, Swiatek is now the youngest player since Williams to win a major on all surfaces (four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title). Williams achieved this feat by the time she was 20 when she won Wimbledon in 2002. Swiatek is 24.
Williams won her 100th major match in 2004 after 116 matches, seven years after making her major debut. Swiatek's Wimbledon title win was coincidentally her 100th major victory, something she also accomplished seven years after making her major debut but in 120 matches. She became the fastest female player to hit this milestone since Williams.
Anytime someone is compared to Williams in any capacity, it's a huge compliment to that player. Williams is regarded as the "Greatest of All-Time" in tennis very often, especially in the Open Era. She won 23 major titles in her career, which is the second-most in tennis history all-time. She trails Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court with their 24 major titles.
Swiatek could be on track to establish herself in a similar way in tennis history. She has won all six major finals she's competed in, that's quite a difficult feat. It'll be fun to watch her compete in the next few years.