Why We Need to Pump the Brakes on Wembanyama Cards
Victor Wembanyama is an exceptional talent, there's no denying that. But at what point does the risk outweigh the reward? Here are just a few points to keep in mind when buying Victor Wembanyama cards.
1. Popularity Drives Card Values - Not Talent
One of the biggest misconceptions in sports cards: That talent and production automatically raises prices. Overall popularity is what boosts prices, and historically speaking, elite centers don't carry the price tag of an elite guard or wing. Collectors resonate with players they can emulate and it's hard to do that with a 7 footer. Shaq prices are a fraction of Kobe, despite Shaq winning all 3 finals mvps during their championship runs together.
2. Priced-In Awards
Assuming health, Victor Wembanyama can very well go on to win multiple championships and mvps; the problem is that his card's already reflect that. Sure his prices might rise in the short-term if he continues to dominate, but to see these prices continue to rise long term, he'll need to outperform some of the all time greats that he's currently priced above.
3. Supply & Demand
Long-term values are often a simple display of supply and demand; and with the amount of Victor Wembanyama cards hitting the market, there's reason for concern. Rare and unique pieces will always be sought after, but it's important to research the population and significance of any of his more common cards to determine what will set them apart from the rest.
4. Prospective Pricing
Remember the hype surrounding Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Lamelo Ball? It's true, Wembanyama seems to be the most talented of the above players, but it can't hurt to think back on the expectations placed on some recent prospects and what happened to their card values in the following years.