Why Will Ferrell’s MLB Spring Training Debut Is Still Immortalized in Cards

𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪: Will Ferrell has an *actual* game-used Logoman 1/1 autograph card!



In 2015 MLB Spring Training, Ferrell played for 10 different teams all on the same day. pic.twitter.com/m4JNYCyvBq