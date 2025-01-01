The Most Impressive Ken Griffey Jr. Collection in the World
Ken Griffey Jr. and Other '90s Baseball Cards Collectors Hoped Would Make Them Rich
What if I told you that there is an individual collector whose collection of baseball cards, when stacked vertically, could reach as high as a 14-story building? You'd think it might be something out of a carnival sideshow, not one of the most incredible collections ever documented. But this isn’t fiction, it’s the real-life accomplishment of Jason Vass, also known on X as @GriffeySuper. His claim to fame? Owning a jaw-dropping 142,438 individual cards of baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr., a feat that cements him as both the ultimate Griffey superfan and one of the hobby’s most dedicated collectors.
The Man Behind the Collection
Jason Vass is no ordinary collector. His devotion to Ken Griffey Jr., one of baseball’s most beloved players, is nothing short of legendary. Griffey, affectionately known as "The Kid," captured the hearts of baseball fans throughout his illustrious career with his sweet swing, iconic backward cap, and dazzling defensive plays. Vass’s collection pays homage to this Hall of Famer in a way that few, if any, could ever match.
Jason Vass grew up in the turbulence of 1970s and 1980s America, navigating the challenges of a skyrocketing divorce rate and finding solace in baseball card collecting, a hobby transitioning into a booming business. Cards became his anchor amidst a chaotic childhood marked by constant moves, remarriages, and strained family dynamics.
Despite enduring trauma and PTSD from physical and emotional abuse, Vass sought a group in which he rightfully belonged, describing high school as a clash of cliques where he struggled to find his place. Feeling like an outsider, he gravitated toward peers seeking escape through drugs and alcohol.
Jason would then go on to find solace with two high school friends, Brad and Aaron, who had created their own clique: the card collectors. The Griffey Upper Deck card had skyrocketed to $200 (equivalent to $450 today), sparking a gold rush at card shops and beyond. Vass had previously noted in an interview with ESPN, “It was like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but with wax packs and Griffey cards”.
What makes Vass’s endeavor most impressive is the sheer scope of it. From base cards to rare inserts, autographs, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia pieces, his Griffey collection spans decades of baseball card history. Each card tells a part of Griffey’s story, from his rookie debut with the Seattle Mariners to his final days on the field. For Vass, this isn’t just a collection, it’s a personal tribute to a player who epitomizes the joy and excitement of the sport.
142,438 Cards: A Hobby Milestone
To put Vass’s collection into perspective, the average collector might be thrilled to own a handful of rare Griffey cards or even a few hundred unique pieces. Vass’s 142,438-card milestone is on an entirely different plane of collecting. If stacked, the cards would reach over 140 feet high, equivalent to a 14-story building, a testament to the scale of his dedication.
While some collectors focus on chasing one-of-ones or flipping cards for profit, Vass embodies the purest spirit of the hobby: collecting out of passion. His Griffey superfan status has earned him widespread admiration among hobbyists, with many marveling at the time, effort, and resources he’s poured into building such a monumental collection.
An Inspiration to Collectors Everywhere
Griffey’s appeal transcends generations. Whether it’s his effortless swing, his iconic charisma, or his status as one of the greatest outfielders of all time, Griffey is a symbol of baseball’s golden era. For Vass, Griffey represents everything he loves about the game, making him the perfect player to build a lifelong collection around.
Jason Vass’s story resonates far beyond the hobby. It’s a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the joy of collecting. His Griffey-centric pursuit inspires hobbyists to chase what they love, no matter how ambitious it might seem.
So, the next time you’re sorting through your collection, take a moment to think about Jason Vass and his skyscraper-sized tribute to "The Kid", as it is his dedication to the hobby that we all love that reminds us all why we started collecting in the first place.