World Series MVPs Since 2010: The Ultimate Rookie Card Guide
Since 2010, numerous World Series MVPs have left their mark on baseball, and for collectors, the essential rookie cards of these players have become highly sought after. Here's a rundown of the key rookie cards for each MVP, offering a glimpse into a decade of championship heroes.
In 2010, Édgar Rentería led the San Francisco Giants to victory. His notable rookie cards include the 1994 Bowman #94 and 1994 Bowman's Best #63. David Freese followed in 2011 with a legendary postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals, with his 2009 Topps #643 being his essential card.
Pablo Sandoval’s MVP performance in 2012 made his 2006 Bowman Chrome - Prospects #BC181 a hot commodity. The next year, David Ortiz capped off a storied career with his third championship, making his 1997 Fleer Ultra #518 (listed as David Arias) an essential find for any collection.
Madison Bumgarner’s dominance in 2014 placed his 2007 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks #BDPP61 in the spotlight. Salvador Pérez followed with his 2012 Topps Chrome #124 Refractor Rookie Card after a memorable 2015.
From 2016 onward, players like Ben Zobrist, George Springer, and Steve Pearce saw their rookie cards rise in value, with Springer's 2011 Bowman Draft Prospects Chrome Refractor #BDPP61 standing out.
The 2020s have been marked by the stellar performances of Stephen Strasburg, Corey Seager, and Jorge Soler. Seager, notably a two-time MVP in 2020 and 2023, making his 2012 Bowman Draft Chrome Autograph #BCA-CS card as a must-have.
Jeremy Peña wrapped up 2022 with a breakout performance as world series MVP and made his 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs - #CPA-JP a key card for collectors today.
Below is the complete list of all fourteen (14) MLB World Series MVPs since 2010 as well as two of thier essential rookie cards.
MVP Year
Player Name
Key WS Stats
Essential RC #1
Essential RC #2
2010
Edgar Renteria (SFG)
.412 Avg
1994 Bowman
1994 Bowman's Best
2011
David Freese (STL)
.348 Avg
2009 Topps
2009 Bowman Prospects
2012
Pablo Sandoval (SFG)
.500 Avg
2006 Bowman Chrome Prospects
2008 Topps Red Hot Rookies Refractor #14
2013
David Ortiz (BOS)
.688 Avg
1997 Fleer Ultra
1997 Topps - Prospects
2014
Madison Bumgarner (SFG)
2 Wins, 1 SV
2007 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects
2010 Topps
2015
Salvador Perez (KC)
.364 Avg
2012 Topps Chrome Refractor #124
2010 Bowman Chrome Prospects
2016
Ben Zobrist (CHC)
.357 Avg
2006 Topps Update
2006 Topps 1952 Rookie Auto #52S-BZ
2017
George Springer (HOU)
.379 Avg
2011 Bowman Draft Prospects Refractor
2014 Topps Update
2018
Steve Pearce (BOS)
.333 Avg
2008 Upper Deck SPx Rookie Auto
2008 Topps Finest Rookie Autograph
2019
Stephen Strasburg (WSH)
2 Wins
2010 Topps Chrome Refractor
2010 Topps Update #661
2020
Corey Seager (LAD)
.400 Avg
2012 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph
2010 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects #BDPP108
2021
Jorge Soler (ATL)
.300 Avg
2012 Bowman Chrome Prospects Auto
2015 Topps Chrome Refractor
2022
Jeremy Pena (HOU)
.400 Avg
2020 Bowman Chrome - Prospect Autographs
2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects
2023
Corey Seager (TEX)
3 HRs
2012 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph
2010 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects #BDPP108