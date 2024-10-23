Collectibles On SI

World Series MVPs Since 2010: The Ultimate Rookie Card Guide

Since 2010, World Series MVPs have delivered iconic performances, making their rookie cards highly sought after by collectors. Key rookie cards include Édgar Rentería’s 1994 Bowman, David Ortiz’s 1997 Fleer Ultra, and Corey Seager’s 2012 Bowman Chrome Prospects. Each card represents a pivotal player who left a lasting mark on their respective championship runs.

Matt Schilling

Since 2010, numerous World Series MVPs have left their mark on baseball, and for collectors, the essential rookie cards of these players have become highly sought after. Here's a rundown of the key rookie cards for each MVP, offering a glimpse into a decade of championship heroes.

1994 Bowman #94 - Edgar Renteria Rookie Card
1994 Bowman #94 - Edgar Renteria Rookie Card / Trading Card Database (tcdb.com)

In 2010, Édgar Rentería led the San Francisco Giants to victory. His notable rookie cards include the 1994 Bowman #94 and 1994 Bowman's Best #63. David Freese followed in 2011 with a legendary postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals, with his 2009 Topps #643 being his essential card.

Pablo Sandoval’s MVP performance in 2012 made his 2006 Bowman Chrome - Prospects #BC181 a hot commodity. The next year, David Ortiz capped off a storied career with his third championship, making his 1997 Fleer Ultra #518 (listed as David Arias) an essential find for any collection.

1997 Fleer Ultra #518 David Ortiz (listed as David Arias)
1997 Fleer Ultra #518 David Ortiz (listed as David Arias) / eBay.com

Madison Bumgarner’s dominance in 2014 placed his 2007 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks #BDPP61 in the spotlight. Salvador Pérez followed with his 2012 Topps Chrome #124 Refractor Rookie Card after a memorable 2015.

From 2016 onward, players like Ben Zobrist, George Springer, and Steve Pearce saw their rookie cards rise in value, with Springer's 2011 Bowman Draft Prospects Chrome Refractor #BDPP61 standing out.

The 2020s have been marked by the stellar performances of Stephen Strasburg, Corey Seager, and Jorge Soler. Seager, notably a two-time MVP in 2020 and 2023, making his 2012 Bowman Draft Chrome Autograph #BCA-CS card as a must-have.

Jeremy Peña wrapped up 2022 with a breakout performance as world series MVP and made his 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs - #CPA-JP a key card for collectors today.

2020 Bowman Chrome Jeremy Pena Prospects Autograph #CPA-JP
2020 Bowman Chrome Jeremy Pena Prospects Autograph #CPA-JP / eBay.com

Below is the complete list of all fourteen (14) MLB World Series MVPs since 2010 as well as two of thier essential rookie cards.

MVP Year

Player Name

Key WS Stats

Essential RC #1

Essential RC #2

2010

Edgar Renteria (SFG)

.412 Avg
2 Home Runs
6 RBIs

1994 Bowman
#94

1994 Bowman's Best
#63

2011

David Freese (STL)

.348 Avg
7 RBIs
Walk Off HR in 11th of Game 6

2009 Topps
#643

2009 Bowman Prospects
#BP38

2012

Pablo Sandoval (SFG)

.500 Avg
3 HRs in Game 1
4 RBIs

2006 Bowman Chrome Prospects
#BC181

2008 Topps Red Hot Rookies Refractor #14

2013

David Ortiz (BOS)

.688 Avg
2 HRs
6 RBIs

1997 Fleer Ultra
#518

1997 Topps - Prospects
#257

2014

Madison Bumgarner (SFG)

2 Wins, 1 SV
1 Shutout
1 ER in 21 Inn.
17 Ks

2007 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects
#BDPP61

2010 Topps
#210

2015

Salvador Perez (KC)

.364 Avg
3 Runs
51 Innings as C

2012 Topps Chrome Refractor #124

2010 Bowman Chrome Prospects
#BCP124

2016

Ben Zobrist (CHC)

.357 Avg
10 Hits
5 Runs

2006 Topps Update
#UH133

2006 Topps 1952 Rookie Auto #52S-BZ

2017

George Springer (HOU)

.379 Avg
5 Hrs
7 RBIs
8 Runs, 11 Hits

2011 Bowman Draft Prospects Refractor
#BDPP81

2014 Topps Update
#US10

2018

Steve Pearce (BOS)

.333 Avg
3 HRs
8 RBIs

2008 Upper Deck SPx Rookie Auto
#134

2008 Topps Finest Rookie Autograph
#155

2019

Stephen Strasburg (WSH)

2 Wins
4 Runs Allowed
14 Ks

2010 Topps Chrome Refractor
#212

2010 Topps Update #661

2020

Corey Seager (LAD)

.400 Avg
2 HRs
5 RBIs

2012 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph
#BCA-CS

2010 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects #BDPP108

2021

Jorge Soler (ATL)

.300 Avg
3 Go-Ahead HRs
6 RBIs

2012 Bowman Chrome Prospects Auto
#BCA-JSO

2015 Topps Chrome Refractor
#121

2022

Jeremy Pena (HOU)

.400 Avg
10 Hits
1.023 OPS

2020 Bowman Chrome - Prospect Autographs
#CPA-JP

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects
#BCP-61

2023

Corey Seager (TEX)

3 HRs
6 RBIs
1.137 OPS

2012 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph
#BCA-CS

2010 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects #BDPP108

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

